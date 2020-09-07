Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post sales of $898.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $869.54 million to $928.26 million. Garmin reported sales of $934.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $67,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $101.73 on Monday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

