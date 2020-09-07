$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $9.94 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$56.53 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
$56.53 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
Gentex Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.20 Million
Gentex Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.20 Million
$236.30 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc This Quarter
$236.30 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc This Quarter
Gulfport Energy Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.06 Million
Gulfport Energy Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.06 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million
$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated This Quarter
$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report