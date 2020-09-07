$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $9.94 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

