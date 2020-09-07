$128.69 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $128.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.38 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $755.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

