Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $168.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $157.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $783.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $774.70 million to $797.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $915.54 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $947.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.33, a P/E/G ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

