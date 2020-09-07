$921.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $921.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $923.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.60 million. Ventas posted sales of $983.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.39.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.