Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $213.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $224.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.97 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $210.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 155,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $9.68 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.