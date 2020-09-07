Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$66.04 target price on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.71.

TSE BNS opened at C$55.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 64.16%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

