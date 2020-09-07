CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) versus CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Critical Survey

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand 34.29% 5.64% 2.73% CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR N/A N/A N/A

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand and CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.57 billion 1.80 $1.57 billion N/A N/A CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR $7.26 billion 1.63 $371.04 million $0.37 32.05

CapitaLand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CapitaLand and CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CapitaLand beats CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, lodging, offices, homes, and real estate investment trusts and funds. CapitaLand Limited also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management services. In addition, it offers software and network technique development and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2018, it had 2,585 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

