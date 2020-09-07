Comparing Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) and Inspro Technologies (NASDAQ:ITCC)

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) and Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mmtec alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mmtec and Inspro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mmtec shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.5% of Inspro Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mmtec and Inspro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec N/A N/A N/A Inspro Technologies -8.02% -73.97% -12.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mmtec and Inspro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec $200,000.00 77.07 -$2.24 million N/A N/A Inspro Technologies $14.89 million 0.01 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Inspro Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mmtec.

Volatility and Risk

Mmtec has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspro Technologies has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mmtec beats Inspro Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc. develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select various functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Inspro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. It also offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, Web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.