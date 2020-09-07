Financial Analysis: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) vs. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $10.44 million 5.22 -$10.01 million N/A N/A Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $89.75 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -97.31% N/A -67.51% Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A -12.56% -11.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Digital Ally and Loral Space & Communications Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Ally presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Risk & Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats Digital Ally on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the United States, Spanish, and allied government users. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

