Comparing Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & AIT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Irhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.54 Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 27.13 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -98.35

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AIT Therapeutics and Irhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Irhythm Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91

Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $183.11, indicating a potential downside of 13.80%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Irhythm Technologies -28.50% -50.23% -22.26%

Summary

Irhythm Technologies beats AIT Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

