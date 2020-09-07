FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

