Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -2.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Facebook’s score:

Shares of FB opened at $282.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

