Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Financial Review

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

65.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.09 $15.75 million $0.69 6.17 First Defiance Financial $186.04 million 3.67 $49.37 million $2.53 7.16

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Defiance Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and First Defiance Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Defiance Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than Riverview Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 19.41% 8.23% 0.98% First Defiance Financial 7.34% 8.19% 1.07%

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats Riverview Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.