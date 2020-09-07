Financial Comparison: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) vs. Pivot Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PVOTF)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

71.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Pivot Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pivot Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies N/A -60.58% -51.33% Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A -205.15% -147.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pivot Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pivot Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 157.06%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Pivot Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pivot Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 20,247.89 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -6.74 Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

Pivot Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Pivot Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.