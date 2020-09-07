Comparing Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silver Bull Resources and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 6 4 0 2.40

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $14.53, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Pretium Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.79 $40.92 million $0.55 22.62

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -41.06% -38.82% Pretium Resources 11.55% 14.77% 8.94%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Silver Bull Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

