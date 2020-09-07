Financial Contrast: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) & Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Materialise and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $220.31 million 8.88 $1.84 million $0.03 1,244.33 Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise -1.32% -1.78% -0.72% Accolade N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Materialise and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 1 1 0 0 1.50 Accolade 0 2 6 0 2.75

Materialise currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 60.49%. Accolade has a consensus price target of $89.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Materialise.

Summary

Accolade beats Materialise on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Accolade Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

