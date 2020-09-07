Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post sales of $319.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $341.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $357.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $64.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

