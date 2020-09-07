Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.76 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post sales of $319.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $341.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $357.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $64.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Contrast: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Its Competitors
Financial Contrast: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Its Competitors
Riverview Bancorp and First Defiance Financial Financial Review
Riverview Bancorp and First Defiance Financial Financial Review
Financial Comparison: Intra-Cellular Therapies vs. Pivot Pharmaceuticals
Financial Comparison: Intra-Cellular Therapies vs. Pivot Pharmaceuticals
Comparing Silver Bull Resources and Pretium Resources
Comparing Silver Bull Resources and Pretium Resources
Financial Contrast: Profire Energy and QS Energy
Financial Contrast: Profire Energy and QS Energy
Financial Contrast: Materialise & Accolade
Financial Contrast: Materialise & Accolade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report