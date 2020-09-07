United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $176.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.78.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

