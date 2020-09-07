Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allovir’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Allovir in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allovir’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ALVR stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. Allovir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($4.12).

In other Allovir news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of Allovir stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of Allovir stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

