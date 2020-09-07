Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $120.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.68 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $117.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $491.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.56 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $435.14 million, with estimates ranging from $418.98 million to $451.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALL. ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

