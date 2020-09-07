Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will post $36.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $161.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.40 million to $169.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.92 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $198.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%.

OSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

