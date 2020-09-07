Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $111.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.11 million. Gogo reported sales of $201.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $541.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.01 million to $623.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $663.03 million, with estimates ranging from $580.33 million to $780.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $854.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.58.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.