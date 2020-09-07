Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report $140.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $120.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $559.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $600.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $592.03 million, with estimates ranging from $560.20 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

GLUU opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,810,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,564,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 2,884,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 726,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

