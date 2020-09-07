$70.48 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post $70.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.68 million and the lowest is $64.06 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $74.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $296.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.71 million, with estimates ranging from $260.94 million to $294.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $2.55 on Monday. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 405,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

