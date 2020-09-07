Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $280.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $270.85 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $287.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.