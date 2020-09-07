$51.47 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce $51.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.60 million to $209.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $202.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSBC. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

