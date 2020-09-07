$494.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $494.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.80 million. Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $482.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

HAIN opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the period.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.