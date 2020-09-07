Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $74.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $96.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $329.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.51 million to $343.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.83 million, with estimates ranging from $279.74 million to $313.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.