Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.37 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report sales of $197.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the highest is $201.31 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $196.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $760.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.35 million to $766.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $900.49 million, with estimates ranging from $881.30 million to $939.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

NYSE:GMED opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

