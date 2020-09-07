$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $99.10 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

