Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NX. Sidoti dropped their target price on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 115.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 59.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

