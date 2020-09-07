TheStreet Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in ABB by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in ABB by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in ABB by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ABB by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in ABB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

