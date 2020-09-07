United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $597.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

