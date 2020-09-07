Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) & Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 17.37 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -1.35 Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.33 million ($1.80) -15.99

Stoke Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -778.45% -147.33% -92.60% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -19.53% -19.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncternal Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.15%. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Stoke Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

