Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:EPM opened at $2.69 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

