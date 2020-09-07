Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

