Analyzing Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CVLY)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.10% 0.75% Codorus Valley Bancorp 10.17% 5.12% 0.50%

This table compares Equitable Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.71 $1.57 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.31 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitable Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

