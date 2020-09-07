Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Critical Review

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.12% 6.94% 1.03% First Financial Bancorp 23.05% 7.97% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 2.33 $400.88 million $5.37 7.62 First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 1.87 $198.07 million $2.14 6.58

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 3 3 0 2.50 First Financial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.33%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats First Financial Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

