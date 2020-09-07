Yatra Online (YTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

