Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

STRM stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

