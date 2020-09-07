Restoration Hardware (RH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Restoration Hardware to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Restoration Hardware to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RH opened at $316.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.19.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

