Restoration Hardware (RH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Restoration Hardware to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Restoration Hardware to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RH opened at $316.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.19.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

