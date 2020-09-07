MEI Pharma (MEIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect MEI Pharma to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEIP stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.87. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

A number of analysts have commented on MEIP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

