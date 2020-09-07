Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

