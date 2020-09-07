Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Earnings History for Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Review: Avidbank and Banco Santander Brasil
Head-To-Head Review: Avidbank and Banco Santander Brasil
Analyzing Equitable Financial & Codorus Valley Bancorp
Analyzing Equitable Financial & Codorus Valley Bancorp
GCI Liberty vs. CHORUS LTD/S Head-To-Head Survey
GCI Liberty vs. CHORUS LTD/S Head-To-Head Survey
Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Financial Bancorp Critical Review
Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Financial Bancorp Critical Review
Yatra Online Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Yatra Online Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Streamline Health Solutions Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Streamline Health Solutions Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report