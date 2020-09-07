Navistar International (NAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navistar International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

NAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

