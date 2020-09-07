Lovesac (LOVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOVE stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Earnings History for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

