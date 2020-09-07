Lovesac (LOVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LOVE stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $36.86.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
