William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 218,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPX by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after buying an additional 76,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

