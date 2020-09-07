Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

NYSE:PVH opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

