MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

MIND opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $81,770. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.